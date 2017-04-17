× First Warning Traffic – Many bridge openings/construction projects delayed Monday due to Easter Holiday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

MONDAY: Coleman Bridge 1:30 PM

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Easter travel until noon Tuesday, April 18

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes – HOV restrictions remain the same.

I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Accomack County

Route 609 – Widening road in the Town of Onley. Follow detour.

Route 709 – Road closed for widening project. Follow detour.

Isle of Wight County

U.S. 58 – Replacing bridge over rail tracks and Route 632. Follow detour.

Newport News

I-64 – Widening interstate. Lane shifts in place westbound past Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255), ending past Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242). Lane shifts in place eastbound before Humelsine Parkway, ending before Jefferson Avenue. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone

VIRGINIA BEACH – ROAD WORK NEAR THE COURTHOUSE IN VIRGINIA BEACH

Public Works to Begin Drainage/Utility Work on Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach Public Works begins drainage and utility work this week on Princess Anne Road. Most of the work is expected to be in the vicinity of 2400 block of Princess Anne Road.

This project will be implemented in two phases: Phase I) Stormwater drainage system work within the rights-of-way between 2422 and 2428 Princess Anne Road, followed by repairs to the drainage system. Drainage work requires closing a shoulder of the northbound lane, and access to the affected properties and businesses will be maintained. The center turn lane and the southbound travel lane will be fully open to traffic.

Daytime operations can be expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project may produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise. Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of roadway shoulder work. The project is expected to be completed in July 2017.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 18, 2017

-Many lane closures will resume tomorrow, April 18, 2017

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.​