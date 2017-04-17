Fashion on a budget – taking the Thrift Store Challenge on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - More people this year will have shopped at thrift stores than outlet malls. To get into the resale spirit, we decided to create our own Thrift Store Challenge.

April and Cheryl have put their look for the day in the hands of another, armed with just $25 and a challenge to go to local thrift stores and come back with a complete outfit ready to wear on the show. That means everything our hosts wear (except shoes) has to come in under $25 combined.

Rachael and Ailya, our "thrift store stylists" have returned. Now we see who's fashion trust paid off more and what they learned about shopping for resale bargains.

And just so you know, all shopping was done without any feedback from April and Cheryl:



