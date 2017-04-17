Couple rescued from sinking boat in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach couple was rescued Sunday afternoon from a sinking boat at Lone Star Lakes.

It happened at Lone Star Lakes Park, located in the 400 block of Kings Highway around 6:30 p.m.

The boaters told dispatchers that their rubber Zodiac boat had hit something in the lake and was losing air and taking on water.

Rescue crews were able to borrow a boat from a family that had just returned from fishing on the lake.

The couple, who were both wearing life jackets, was rescued from the water about 200 yards offshore, clinging to the deflated boat.

The received emergency assessment and blankets due to cold water temperatures. They did not go to the hospital.