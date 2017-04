NORFOLK, Va. – Fire officials and police responded to a bomb threat at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters on Sunday.

A CHKD official said they got a bomb threat.

Fire officials said they don’t believe the threat to be credible at this time.

Police and fire crews checked the building and cleared the scene.

CHKD said all operations are back to normal and the hospital never had to be evacuated.

The threat is under investigation.