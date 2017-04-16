× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking showers and storms for Monday.

Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 60s overnight. We’ll see increasing clouds ahead of a cold front to our west. Some northern communities may see a stray shower overnight ahead of the cold front, otherwise we’ll just have mild conditions under mostly cloudy skies.

Looks like it’ll be dry to start the day Monday. It’ll be warm again with temperatures ranging in the 70s. Some communities may reach the 80 degree mark. Rain chances will increase heading into the afternoon as the cold front drops across the area. We even have a chance for a thunderstorm.

The cold front will stall south of the region through Tuesday. A slight chance for a lingering shower Tuesday morning, otherwise we’ll see drier conditions as Tuesday progresses. High pressure will build in from the northeast helping to dry us out. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, with highs in the mid 60s.

Increasing rain and storm chances on Wednesday as the cold front lifts northward. Highs on Wednesday in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Mainly dry Thursday through Saturday, with increasing rain and storm chances for Sunday.

Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Mild. Lows in the low and mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy to start. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.