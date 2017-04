Suffolk, Va. — Suffolk Police are investigating how one person sustained injuries from a gunshot Sunday Night.

This happened inthe 7200 block of Harbour Towne Way just before 10:30 P.M

Officials tell us the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

There’s no word on how this victim was shot, or if there’s an active search for a suspect.

