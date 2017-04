NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a death after a man was found shot early Sunday morning.

Police said they got a call about a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound around midnight.

The man was in the 600 block of Highland Court.

When medics arrived they prounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have identified the man as 26-year-old David Everette.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no more information about a possible suspect.