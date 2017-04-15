Zoran Talley dismissed from ODU men’s hoops team

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University men’s basketball head coach Jeff Jones announced today that Zoran Talley has been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules.

“Zoran has been a valued member of the Monarch basketball family for the last three years,” stated Jones. “Unfortunately, he will not continue as a student-athlete at Old Dominion University. We appreciate Zoran’s contributions to our program and wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Talley started six games, while averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest for the 2016-17 season.