NASCAR is returning to the Richmond International Raceway and News 3 has your chance to win a pair of NASCAR tickets!

Five lucky winners will have the chance to see a NASCAR race on the Action Track at the Toyota Owners 400 on April 30.  Plus, one winner will receive a VIP package that includes a pair of tickets.

Watch News 3 at 11 p.m. every night Monday, April 17 through Friday, April 21 for the keywords. Enter the keyword in the form below to register!