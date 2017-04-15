The Locker Room Show | April 14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown set the table for not one, not two - but THREE college spring football games Saturday in Hampton Roads.

Plus, Mitch Brown profiles a pair of former Norfolk State teammates still working together - now as NFL rivals.

Also in this week's Locker Room, NSU has a new strikeout king while Old Dominion plays long-ball with Louisiana Tech and the Norfolk Tides try to find their winning ways after losing seven of eight games to start the season.