Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Very warm and windy

Happy Easter everyone!

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a very warm and windy day for your Easter.

After a mild start, temperatures will soar to the mid and upper 80s. A few of our communities will be very close to the 90 degree mark! Winds out of the southwest at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will help to usher in that warm air. It will be mild Sunday night with lows in the low and mid 60s.

Some wet weather on tap heading into the beginning of the work week. Shower and storm chances will increase Monday afternoon. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Cooler and drier for Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. In fact, that will actually be our coolest day of the week. Temperatures will trend warmer heading into Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid 70s with shower and storm chances. More shower and storms for Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the low and mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy to start. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms (40%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: N 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

