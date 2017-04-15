Suffolk needs you to nominate the city to win $20K for a local park

SUFFOLK, Va. – The public’s help is needed so Suffolk can have a chance to win $20,000!

The money would be a grant to help improve a local park.

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company, including Disney Citizenship, Disney|ABC Television Group and ESPN, to revitalize parks across the United States for a third year, the city said.

Parks are essential to health and well-being and they provide a safe place for people to be active and to enjoy nature.

So, now through April 30 residents will have the opportunity to nominate the city.

At the end of April, the city with the most nominations will receive the grant funding.

The city also said everyone who nominates will be entered into a drawing for a tablet outfitted for the outdoors.

Click here for the information on how to nominate Suffolk for the grant.