× Old Dominion puts on a show for fans in their spring game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Redshirt freshman Drayton Arnold had himself a day. Spending time working with both teams, Arnold tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Noah Ellison with 10 seconds left and the same two players connected for a two-point conversion to give the White Team a 34-33 victory over the Blue Team.

That was part of Arnold's five touchdown day. He completed 21-of-28 passes for 245 yards. "Right now, a big emphasis for me is first-down completions," said Arnold. "I think I did a good job of that today."

Sophomore Blake LaRussa had a 62-yard touchdown connection with Jonathan Duhart in the first half, capping an 8-for-9 passing performance for 140 yards. "It's awesome to have fans here now, it felt like a game," said LaRussa.

The Monarchs have five practices left in the spring.