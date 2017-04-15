NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith holds free student leadership event in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith will hold a free leadership event in April.

The event is tailored towards young men in grades 6-12.

Millionaire Bruce Smith, millionaire Carey Lomax, owner of Community Direct Services, and Job Corp’s Franklin Swann will address the young men.

Their goal is to share the decisions, sacrifices, and commitments that led to their financial and personal success.

Their speeches are part of the April session of the Carter G. Leadership Series.

The free event will be on April 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Green Run High School.

Click here for more information.