Newport News man arrested for possession of guns and drugs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 67-year-old Newport News man was arrested Thursday evening after a drug complaint sent Newport News Police officers to his home.
Police arrived at the home in the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue around 7:15 p.m.
William Langley, 67, allowed officers to search his residence. Inside the home, officers found an orange pill bottle containing a Schedule II drug, a glass jar with marijuana inside, and several firearms.
Langley was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II drug, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm with a Schedule II or III drug.
37.087082 -76.473012