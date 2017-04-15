Newport News man arrested for possession of guns and drugs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 67-year-old Newport News man was arrested Thursday evening after a drug complaint sent Newport News Police officers to his home.

Police arrived at the home in the 5400 block of Arlington Avenue around 7:15 p.m.

William Langley, 67, allowed officers to search his residence. Inside the home, officers found an orange pill bottle containing a Schedule II drug, a glass jar with marijuana inside, and several firearms.

Langley was arrested and charged with Possession of a Schedule II drug, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm with a Schedule II or III drug.