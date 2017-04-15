Multiple people wanted in ‘Operation Domino’ drug investigation in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A months-long investigation into the distribution and sale of illegal drugs recently wrapped up in Isle of Wight County.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office worked with Homeland Security Investigations and the Meherrin Drug Task Force on the investigations.

The investigation began when the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office was investigating claims of child abuse and neglect in the 100 block of Shelter Cove Way in Carrollton.

During the investigation, they discovered the sale and distribution of large quantities of cocaine, along with information that could lead to more drug investigations throughout the region.

Almost two kilos of cocaine was recovered, and the group was known to responsible for the trafficking of another three kilos of cocaine. That amount of cocaine is worth over $535,000.

A total of seven firearms were seized, one of which was reported stolen.

Investigators also seized over $50,000 that was gained as a result of illegal drug trafficking.

State and/or federal indictments were sought for the following individuals:

Ronnie L Jackson Aka – “Gucci”

Isle of Wight County

36-year-old

Antonio Renaldo Wallace Aka – “Tone”

City of Hampton

34-year-old

Algernon Whittier Christian Aka – “Beno”

City of Hampton

34-year-old

Ernest Semaj Thorpe Aka – “Erno”

25-year-old

Suffolk, Va.

Kenyatta Raquan Wood Aka – “Quan”

21-year-old

Suffolk, Va.

Deshane Dermaine Savage Aka – “Bones”

33-year-old

Suffolk, Va.

Raydrin Alexander Smith Aka – “Young Blood”

27-year-old

Suffolk Va.

Kareem Hunter

Suffolk Va.

21-year-old

Ashton Stuart Hackett

25-year-old

Newport News Va.

Two others are also wanted for their connection to the operation:

Henry Roberto Menendez Aka – “Hin-Ree”

26-year-old

Newport News Va.

Antonio Turner Aka – “Boots”

23-year-old

Franklin Va.