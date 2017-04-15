× First Warning Forecast: Slight chance for an isolated shower, then mild and dry overnight

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a slight chance for and isolated shower tonight, then drier and mild conditions.

Easter Sunday is looking sunny and very warm! We’ll see highs in the mid 80s. Some communities could be close to the 90 degree mark. Good news, looks like it’ll stay dry!

More wet weather in the forecast on Monday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies with a chance of storms. Highs in the mid 70s. A bit cooler on Tuesday, but looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. Chances for showers and storms both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s. Drier conditions on Friday, with highs near 80.

Saturday night : Partly cloudy. Isolated shower/storm possible (20%). Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SSE 10-20 mph.

Sunday: A mixture of clouds and sun. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

