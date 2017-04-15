Ex-NFL player Todd Heap accidentally runs over, kills 3-year-old daughter

Authorities say former NFL player Todd Heap was moving a truck that ran over and killed his 3-year-old daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home, according to CBS Sports.

The Arizona Republic reported that police say Heap was behind the wheel of the truck when he accidentally struck the girl while moving the vehicle forward outside their home in Mesa on Friday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Mesa police said impairment was not a factor.

Heap played in the NFL for the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. He played at Arizona State University, where he was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Todd Heap and his family. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2017

Heap and his wife Ashley have four other children. In 2010, Heap had a pediatric center in Baltimore named after him, according to the Washington Post.