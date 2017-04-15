Child dies after getting stuck at rotating restaurant in Atlanta

A five-year-old boy died Friday after getting stuck at a rotating restaurant in Atlanta.

Police in Atlanta say the family, visiting from North Carolina, was at the top of the Westin ‘Sun Dial’ restaurant on Friday when the boy’s head got caught between a wall and a table.

Security and staff rushed to help, as the system automatically stopped the rotating floor.

The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital but his injuries were too extensive.

Westin’s manager said, “Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

The Sun Dial will be closed until further notice.