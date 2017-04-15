90th annual Easter sunrise service held on Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 90th Annual Easter Sunrise Service will be held on Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story Sunday.

The service will be at 6:30 a.m., at the historic Cape Henry Memorial Cross on JEB Fort Story.

The Navy said the guest speaker for this years’ service is Rev. Fred Butterfield, Cru Military. Also participating will be Joint Base Commander, Capt. Joey Frantzen and Mayor William D. Sessoms, Jr.

The site of the service dates back more than four hundred years, the Navy said.

The on-site memorial cross was put up in 1935 by the Daughters of the American Colonists to commemorate the raising of a cross by the first settlers who came ashore in 1607.

According to the Navy, The Cape Henry Memorial Cross is a part of the Colonial National Historical Park administered by the National Park Service.

The public is invited to participate in the annual event but seating is limited so guests are encouraged to bring portable seating.