SUPERGIRL, Monday 4/17 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Supergirl — “Exodus” — SPG215b_0081.jpg ÃÂ± Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Exodus” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DV) (HDTV)

SNAPPER CARR INTERVIEWS SUPERGIRL – As Alex (Chyler Leigh) searches for Jeremiah (guest star Dean Cain) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) investigates a series of alien kidnappings, the sisters realize they must break the rules to foil a new Cadmus plot.  In an effort to get Snapper Carr (guest star Ian Gomez) to run a story that would help her stop Cadmus, Kara agrees to set up an interview between Snapper and Supergirl.  Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco (#215). Original airdate 3/6/2017.