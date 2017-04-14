Redskins LB Trent Murphy suspended four games

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Trent Murphy has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, the NFL announced Friday.

The suspension was first reported last month, and Murphy was expected to appeal the suspension.

In 2016, the 6′ 5″ Murphy recorded a career-high nine sacks and 27 tackles.

Last season, Redskins All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams was suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Murphy is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.