Redskins LB Trent Murphy suspended four games

Posted 4:11 pm, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:18PM, April 14, 2017

Matthew Stafford has the ball stripped by Trent Murphy. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Trent Murphy has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances, the NFL announced Friday.

The suspension was first reported last month, and Murphy was expected to appeal the suspension.

In 2016, the 6′ 5″ Murphy recorded a career-high nine sacks and 27 tackles.

Trent Murphy of the Washington Redskins. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Last season, Redskins All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams was suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Murphy is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games.

 