Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. – A raccoon has tested positive for rabies in the area of Wolf Trap Road and Allens Mill Road.

The Peninsula Health District said anyone who may have been exposed to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Health Department at Peninsula Health District at 757-594-7340.

Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The health district said rabies is a fatal but preventable disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s.

Important rabies prevention guidelines:

1. Vaccinate your pets.

2. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local

health department.

3. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons,

skunks or foxes to visit your premises.