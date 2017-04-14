× Portsmouth little league recovers after thieves strike

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Just two months after thieves stole thousands of dollars worth of baseball equipment, the Cavalier Manor Little League is ready for its Opening Day.

In February David Harris, President of the league, told News 3 burglars cut the locks off a storage unit holding all of their equipment. Harris found the unit practically empty.

It didn’t take long for help to pour in. Harris says businesses, members of the public and other little leagues took action and donated more than $2,500 in cash and a lot of equipment so the league could recover.

News 3 caught up the Cavalier Manor league at practice. Catch the heartwarming story tonight.