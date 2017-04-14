Monticello power pole knocked over as a result of hit-and-run

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating after a hit-and-run incident that shut down traffic on Monticello Avenue between 27th and 28th Streets on Friday morning.

Police say a white work van hit a power pole and knocked it over around 8:45 a.m.

The van did not stop and was last seen heading north on Granby Street.

Dominion crews responded to fix the pole. The road has since reopened.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.