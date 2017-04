Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Luca Burgalassi is an Italian musician and songwriter who now makes his home in Yorktown. He has recorded several albums with folk, blues and country rock bands. In 2015 he released his first solo album “Shadows and Fragments.”

Luca Burgalassi

with Nick Robertson

April 15 at 7pm

American Dream Theater

4573 Bank St., Virginia Beach

https://tidewateracoustic.org/