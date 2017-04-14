Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets recalled

Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets were recalled Thursday due to mislabeling of ingredients.

The FDA said Standard Homeopathic Company is recalling Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets sold in retail stores.

The recall is because medicines have been found to contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids that may differ from the calculated amount on the products’ labels.

The FDA said belladonna could pose a serious health hazard to children and the effects of belladonna are unpredictable.

Hyland’s Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland’s Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets were used to provide temporary relief of teething symptoms in children.

The recall includes all products that retailers may have had in stock and the FDA said the Company stopped making and shipping the medicines nationwide in October 2016.

This recall was put in place to ensure the removal of any possible remaining products that may be on store shelves.

No other Standard Homeopathic Company/Hyland’s products are affected by this recall.

If you have questions about the recall contact Standard Homeopathic Company by calling 1-800-991-3376