Hampton men indicted on bank fraud, ID theft charges

HAMPTON, Va. – Two Hampton men have been indicted on bank fraud and identity theft charges.

According to court documents, Markis J. Dickerson, 21, and Christopher D. Boone, 25, conspired to obtain money from banks by depositing worthless and counterfeit “financial instruments” into accounts belonging to other people and then making debit card transactions at ATM and retail locations throughout Hampton Roads.

Dickerson and Boone allegedly recruited people to give up access to their debit cards and PIN numbers in exchange for money.

Both men also carried guns while making the deposits and withdrawals.

Boone, a convicted felon, is prohibited from carrying a firearm.

Dickerson was arrested April 13. Boone was already in the custody of the Hampton City Jail. A mugshot for him was not provided.

Both face a mandatory minimum penalty of two years in prison, to run consecutively with a maximum penalty of 30 years if convicted.