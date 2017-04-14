× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly morning but a warmer weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming up for the weekend… Grab your jacket this morning, many areas will start in the 40s this morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a trend toward more sun in the morning and more clouds in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s, near normal. We will see a spread of temperatures again today, with cooler air (low 60s) near the coast and warmer air (70s) inland.

Warmer temperatures will move in for the weekend but we are tracking rain chances. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers possible. An isolated thunderstorm could mix in but severe storms are not expected. Saturday is not looking like a wash out but I would keep the rain gear on standby. Highs will warm into the mid 70s and winds will increase for the afternoon with gusts to near 25 mph.

More sunshine will mix in for Sunday and rain chances will be slim. Temperatures will start in the low 60s Sunday morning and climb into the low 80s for the afternoon. It will be windy with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to near 30 mph.

Today: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers (30%), Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/S 5-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 14th

1987 Heavy Rain: 2.85″ Richmond

