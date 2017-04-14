First Warning Traffic – VDOT lifts road work for the Holiday weekend, Friday bridge openings and delays
BRIDGE OPENINGS:
FRIDAY: James River Bridge 2:00 PM
SATURDAY: High Rise Bridge 7:00 AM
–
|
Through a two-way data share, Waze will provide real-time, anonymous Waze-generated incident and slow-down information to complement VDOT’s 511Virginia traveler information tools. In exchange, 511Virginia will provide Waze with real-time verified construction zones, crash and road closure data. VDOT closure information and incidents will be reflected in the Waze app in real-time.
MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS
HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:
WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS
Accomack County
I-64 – Widening interstate. Lane shifts in place westbound past Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255), ending past Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242). Lane shifts in place eastbound before Humelsine Parkway, ending before Jefferson Avenue. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone
.NORFOLK – TEMPORARY LANE RESTRICTION: NEWTOWN ROAD EXIT 15A
Access to Greenwich and Newtown roads will remain open
The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, if necessary.
Traffic on the exit ramp will still be able to access the through lane to Greenwich Road during this work. Vehicles wanting to go straight will move left from the center lane, after the lane closure, to the through lane.
VIRGINIA BEACH – ROAD WORK NEAR THE COURTHOUSE IN VIRGINIA BEACH
Public Works to Begin Drainage/Utility Work on Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach Public Works begins drainage and utility work this week on Princess Anne Road. Most of the work is expected to be in the vicinity of 2400 block of Princess Anne Road.
This project will be implemented in two phases: Phase I) Stormwater drainage system work within the rights-of-way between 2422 and 2428 Princess Anne Road, followed by repairs to the drainage system. Drainage work requires closing a shoulder of the northbound lane, and access to the affected properties and businesses will be maintained. The center turn lane and the southbound travel lane will be fully open to traffic.
Daytime operations can be expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project may produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise. Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of roadway shoulder work. The project is expected to be completed in July 2017.
–
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 9, 2017 through April 15, 2017
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243).
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound April 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Westbound April 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project – Partial left-lane closure on the Newtown Road South off-ramp (Exit 15A) from I-264 east. Through access to Greenwich Road will remain open.
- April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound April 14 from 5 a.m. to noon.
- Westbound April 14 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Military Highway northbound on-ramp to I-64 westbound is closed through April 16. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp is in place.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.