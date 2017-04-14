First Warning Traffic – VDOT lifts road work for the Holiday weekend, Friday bridge openings and delays

VDOT LIFTS LANE CLOSURES DURING EASTER TRAVEL

Through a two-way data share, Waze will provide real-time, anonymous Waze-generated incident and slow-down information to complement VDOT’s 511Virginia traveler information tools. In exchange, 511Virginia will provide Waze with real-time verified construction zones, crash and road closure data. VDOT closure information and incidents will be reflected in the Waze app in real-time.

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS



VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Easter travel from noon Friday, April 14, until noon Tuesday, April 18.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

HOV restrictions remain the same. I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same.

Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach. Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Accomack County



Route 609 – Widening road in the Town of Onley. Follow detour.

Route 709 – Road closed for widening project. Follow detour.



Isle of Wight County



U.S. 58 – Replacing bridge over rail tracks and Route 632. Follow detour.



Newport News

I-64 – Widening interstate. Lane shifts in place westbound past Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255), ending past Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242). Lane shifts in place eastbound before Humelsine Parkway, ending before Jefferson Avenue. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone