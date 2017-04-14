First Warning Traffic – VDOT lifts road work for the Holiday weekend, Friday bridge openings and delays

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

FRIDAY: James River Bridge 2:00 PM

SATURDAY: High Rise Bridge 7:00 AM

VDOT LIFTS LANE CLOSURES DURING EASTER TRAVEL

Through a two-way data share, Waze will provide real-time, anonymous Waze-generated incident and slow-down information to complement VDOT’s 511Virginia traveler information tools. In exchange, 511Virginia will provide Waze with real-time verified construction zones, crash and road closure data. VDOT closure information and incidents will be reflected in the Waze app in real-time.

MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Easter travel from noon Friday, April 14, until noon Tuesday, April 18.

HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

  • I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes – HOV restrictions remain the same.
  • I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same.
  • I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.
  • Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information.

WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS
While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations:

Accomack County

Route 609 – Widening road in the Town of Onley. Follow detour.
Route 709 – Road closed for widening project. Follow detour.

Isle of Wight County

U.S. 58 – Replacing bridge over rail tracks and Route 632. Follow detour.


Newport News

I-64 – Widening interstate. Lane shifts in place westbound past Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255), ending past Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242). Lane shifts in place eastbound before Humelsine Parkway, ending before Jefferson Avenue. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone

.NORFOLK – TEMPORARY LANE RESTRICTION: NEWTOWN ROAD EXIT 15A
Access to Greenwich and Newtown roads will remain open

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, if necessary.

Traffic on the exit ramp will still be able to access the through lane to Greenwich Road during this work. Vehicles wanting to go straight will move left from the center lane, after the lane closure, to the through lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH – ROAD WORK NEAR THE COURTHOUSE IN VIRGINIA BEACH 

Public Works to Begin Drainage/Utility Work on Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach Public Works begins drainage and utility work this week on Princess Anne Road.  Most of the work is expected to be in the vicinity of 2400 block of Princess Anne Road.

This project will be implemented in two phases:  Phase I) Stormwater drainage system work within the rights-of-way between 2422 and 2428 Princess Anne Road, followed by repairs to the drainage system.  Drainage work requires closing a shoulder of the northbound lane, and access to the affected properties and businesses will be maintained. The center turn lane and the southbound travel lane will be fully open to traffic.

Daytime operations can be expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project may produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise.  Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of roadway shoulder workThe project is expected to be completed in July 2017.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 9, 2017 through April 15, 2017

  • I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
  • Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.
  • I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Eastbound  April 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Westbound April 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
  • I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project – Partial left-lane closure on the Newtown Road South off-ramp (Exit 15A) from I-264 east. Through access to Greenwich Road will remain open.
    • April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.
  • I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times:
    • Eastbound April 14 from 5 a.m. to noon.
    • Westbound April 14 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
  • Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
  • Military Highway northbound on-ramp to I-64 westbound is closed through April 16. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp is in place.
  • Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.