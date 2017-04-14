Police search for armed man with face mask who robbed Virginia Beach credit union

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are looking for a man who robbed a credit union Friday.

Around 2:45 p.m., a masked man entered the Chartway Federal Credit Union at 2089 General Booth Boulevard.

The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee, police said.

After getting money the suspect fled on foot.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The suspect who was wearing dark colored clothing is described as a black male, 5′ 9″ to 5′ 10″, weighing approximately 200 pounds.

Anyone with information that could help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.