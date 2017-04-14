Accomack Co. man shot, killed during altercation

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – A 44-year-old Accomack County man was shot and killed during an altercation with another man on April 1, according to the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say deputies were called to Silverthorne Road at approximately 5:18 a.m. that morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Patrick Wescott dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed an altercation occurred between the victim and 67-year-old Lonnie Medlin. During the altercation, Medlin allegedly shot Wescott.

Medlin was charged with 2nd degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a 2nd degree murder. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.