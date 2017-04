Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINAIA BEACH, Va. - It has been called “the toughest two minutes in sports” and on May 19 –May 20 the Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge returns to Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach.

Firefighters from Hampton Roads and across the nation will be sending their fastest and strongest members to compete for the fastest time and for the opportunity to advance to the World Finals held in Montgomery, Alabama in October.

