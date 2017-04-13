US sending ‘dozens’ more troops to Somalia

The US is sending “dozens” of additional troops to Somalia to train and equip the Somali National Army and the forces participating in the African Union Mission in Somalia there, a US military official confirmed Thursday.

They will join the US forces already there providing counterterrorism support to local forces battling the al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab.

President Donald Trump last month granted additional authority to US Africa Command to conduct counterterrorism airstrikes against the terror group.

The deployment was first reported by Voice of America.