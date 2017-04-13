Suffolk man arrested after police pursuit for third DUI offense, other charges

COURTLAND, Va. – A Suffolk man was arrested after a police pursuit on Wednesday.

Around 7:15 p.m. Southampton Sheriff’s Office received a call of a red Chevrolet Corvette driving reckless westbound near Armory Drive on Southampton Parkway.

Police saw the Corvette near the Story Station Road area and a unit got behind the vehicle which started making evasive maneuvers, speeding up and changing lanes.

The corvette turned off Southampton Pkwy., south on Old Bridge into a mobile home community then headed back to Southampton Pkwy.

The Corvette exceed speeds over 100 mph to attempt to elude the pursuing officers, police said.

The Corvette hit a vehicle at the intersection of South Quay Road (58) and O’Kelley Dr in Suffolk.

Police said the driver was 42-year-old Alton Worley.

Worley stopped and jumped from the vehicle near the overpass of Dutch Rd.,

Southampton deputies apprehended Worley after a foot pursuit.

There was one person taken to a local hospital from the crash at South Quay Rd., and O’Kelley Dr.

Worley was charged with Felony hit and run and Reckless Driving in the accident.

Southampton charges for the pursuit are Reckless Driving, Felony Eluding, and Driving under the Influence (3rd) offense.

Worley is in the Southampton County Jail with No Bond.