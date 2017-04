The Steelers are saying goodbye to one of their own.

The team announced on Twitter this afternoon that their owner and chairman, 84-year-old Dan Rooney, has passed away. Rooney served as the general manager and ran day-to-day operations from 1975 to 2003. He would later be elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Rooney served as a former United States Ambassador to Ireland from 2009 to 2012, and was the son of Steelers founding owner Art Rooney.