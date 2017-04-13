ODU’s Jennie Simms selected 18th in the WNBA Draft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Old Dominion guard Jennie Simms was selected by the Washington Mystics in the second round of the 2017 WNBA Draft on Thursday evening. Simms, the 18th overall selection, was the sixth pick of the second round.

Simms becomes the first Old Dominion senior to be drafted since 2002 and the 12th Lady Monarch to be a WNBA Draft selection in program history. The Accokeek, Maryland, native also becomes the second Karen Barefoot-coached player to be drafted.

The Indiana Fever selected a Hampton Roads duo taking former Lake Taylor star Feyonda Fitzgerald with the 20th pick. Former Woodside High standout and Miami Hurricane Adrienne Motley was then drafted 32nd overall by the Indiana Fever.