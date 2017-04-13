Norfolk Navy Sailor sentenced for recording sexual acts with minors

NORFOLK, Va. – A Navy Sailor was sentenced Thursday after recording himself engaging in sexual acts with minors.

26-year-old Jordan Lee Adams was sentenced to 30 years in prison, the Department of Justice said.

Adams pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography on January 17.

According to court documents Adams recorded sexual encounters he had with four minor females from 2009 through 2013.

He solicited one of his victims via Facebook messenger when she was 14 years old and when Adams was 21 years old.

Adams created video recordings of himself performing sexual acts on the victim and stored the files on his laptop in a folder titled “under.”

Adams also distributed several sexually explicit depictions of one of his victims via the Kik messenger application.

Law enforcement officials found Adams in possession of numerous sexually explicit images of minor females known to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.