Newport News man accused of robbing Hampton man at gunpoint

HAMPTON, Va. – An 18-year-old Newport News man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly robbing a man in Hampton.

Hampton Police officers responded to a robbery complaint in the 100 block of Maplewood Street around 3:20 p.m. The victim, a 52-year-old Hampton man, told officers that he was approached by an unknown man.

The man allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of money from the victim.

The suspect was last seen headed down Maplewood Street toward West Queen Street.

A short time later, 18-year-old Jaysun Jaquan Stewart was arrested and charged with one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and one count of Robbery.