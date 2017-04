Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We love our smart devices, because they do just about anything. Although these microcomputers are handy, they might not be the most efficient during an emergency situation.

Digital Lifestyle Correspondent Caleb Kinchlow joins Coast Live to discuss some new technology helping keep you safe when you are on the go.

More Information:

Wearsafe

Aftershokz

Revloar