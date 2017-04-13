HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The first ever Beverly Hills Dog Show is combining the stars of Hollywood with the stars of the dog world. While her pup takes a nap, we visit with actress and E! News Co-Host Maria Menounos and learn about the show and the “Every Dog is a Star” program.
Maria Menounos and a sleepy furry friend from Beverly Hills on Coast Live
-
Golden Globes 2017: ‘La La Land’ breaks record
-
PAW Patrol Live for the kids on Coast Live
-
Dogs rescued from Korean meat trade getting second chance at life in Virginia Beach
-
Dog used as drug mule to smuggle $1 million worth of heroin
-
How Star Wars and Donald Trump could pave the way for women in film
-
-
National Puppy Day: 10 cute dog stories that will melt your heart
-
Jermaine Dupri is looking for the next big rap star on Coast Live
-
Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80
-
Good Samaritan helps reunite Virginia Beach family with their missing dog
-
Virginia groomers investigated after animal abuse allegations from former employee
-
-
Rumor the German shepherd wins Best in Show prize at Westminster
-
Learning how to make homemade treats for dogs on Coast Live
-
Pet owner explains decision to shoot, bury dog at beach