Keep your kids safe while using their cell phones

Over half of kids ages 8 to 12 have cell phones and on average American kids spend six to nine hours on the internet each day.

When they’re using the internet on their phones, its often unsupervised. It’s important to put safety measures into place now that can keep them safe in the future.

First, make sure you pick the right device. IOS and Android phones have different safety features, so make sure to ask about those before you get your child their first phone.

Next, make sure to filter content for your entire home network. Some internet service providers offer filtering options, check with them on what you can do in your own home.

You can install parental control tools onto your children’s devices, something like Content Watch Net Nanny or Symantec Norton Family Premier. They’re easy to use, however, they do have to be individually installed on each device.

You can also adjust in-app settings. Lots of apps offer parental control settings, stay up to date with which apps your kids are using and know if they do have parental controls.