First Warning Traffic – Bridge openings and road work for Thursday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Coleman Bridge 11:00 AM

FRIDAY opening at the James River Bridge 2:00 PM

VDOT LIFTS LANE CLOSURES DURING EASTER TRAVEL Through a two-way data share, Waze will provide real-time, anonymous Waze-generated incident and slow-down information to complement VDOT’s 511Virginia traveler information tools. In exchange, 511Virginia will provide Waze with real-time verified construction zones, crash and road closure data. VDOT closure information and incidents will be reflected in the Waze app in real-time. MOST MAJOR WORK ZONES SUSPENDED DURING HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIODS



VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for Easter travel from noon Friday, April 14, until noon Tuesday, April 18. HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes – HOV restrictions remain the same.

HOV restrictions remain the same. I-64 reversible lanes – Schedule remains the same.

Schedule remains the same. I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.

Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. To Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach. Highway Advisory Radio (HAR) – Tune to 1680 AM to stay informed on Hampton Roads traffic, travel conditions and construction information. WORK ZONES AND OTHER TRAFFIC ALERTS

While VDOT will lift most lane closures for holiday travel, motorists may encounter permanent work zones or travel delays in the following locations: Accomack County



Route 609 – Widening road in the Town of Onley. Follow detour.

Route 709 – Road closed for widening project. Follow detour.



Isle of Wight County



U.S. 58 – Replacing bridge over rail tracks and Route 632. Follow detour.

Newport News I-64 – Widening interstate. Lane shifts in place westbound past Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255), ending past Humelsine Parkway (Exit 242). Lane shifts in place eastbound before Humelsine Parkway, ending before Jefferson Avenue. Speed limit reduced to 55 mph in work zone

.NORFOLK – TEMPORARY LANE RESTRICTION: NEWTOWN ROAD EXIT 15A

Access to Greenwich and Newtown roads will remain open

The lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10. The closure is scheduled to resume for the same hours Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, if necessary.

Traffic on the exit ramp will still be able to access the through lane to Greenwich Road during this work. Vehicles wanting to go straight will move left from the center lane, after the lane closure, to the through lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH – ROAD WORK NEAR THE COURTHOUSE IN VIRGINIA BEACH

Public Works to Begin Drainage/Utility Work on Princess Anne Road

Virginia Beach Public Works begins drainage and utility work this week on Princess Anne Road. Most of the work is expected to be in the vicinity of 2400 block of Princess Anne Road.

This project will be implemented in two phases: Phase I) Stormwater drainage system work within the rights-of-way between 2422 and 2428 Princess Anne Road, followed by repairs to the drainage system. Drainage work requires closing a shoulder of the northbound lane, and access to the affected properties and businesses will be maintained. The center turn lane and the southbound travel lane will be fully open to traffic.

Phase II drainage repairs will require utility work. Notice will be provided to affected business concerning any possible service disruptions as a result of construction activities.

Daytime operations can be expected to take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project may produce traffic delays, congestion, and some construction noise. Advanced warning signs will be clearly posted advising motorists of roadway shoulder work. The project is expected to be completed in July 2017.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 9, 2017 through April 15, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I: Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) east and west: Alternating single-lane closure at the I-64 interchange for bridge construction work April 9-13, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. I-64 east: Single-lane closure at Denbigh Boulevard April 13-14, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Segment II:

Penniman Road: Alternating single-lane closures in both directions under flagger control at the I-64 underpass April 12-14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (noon stop on April 14).

Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243). Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.



I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound April 11-13 and April 24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Westbound April 19-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway, Southside: Full-closure of the Reversible Roadway as follows: April 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project – Partial left-lane closure on the Newtown Road South off-ramp (Exit 15A) from I-264 east. Through access to Greenwich Road will remain open. April 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 14 from 9 a.m. to noon.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times. Northbound at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: April 10-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: April 9-13 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound April 13 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound April 10-13 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastbound April 14 from 5 a.m. to noon. Westbound April 10-13 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Westbound April 14 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Eastbound alternating lane closure across all lanes April 13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting near Norview Avenue and ending near Military Highway.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City Count y: Alternating-lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway). April 9-13 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 (Western Freeway) Eastbound, Portsmouth: Overnight single-lane closure and ramp closures as follows. Only one ramp will be closed at a time, and no ramp will be closed the entire night. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Single-lane closure on Western Freeway eastbound April 9-14 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Route 17 and Towne Point Road. One lane will remain open at all times. One to two nights between April 9 and 14, the Western Freeway on-ramp to I-664 northbound will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. One to two nights between April 9 and 14, the Route 17 on-ramp to Western Freeway will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. One to two nights between April 9 and 14, the Western Freeway off-ramp to Towne Point Road will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Route 58 Business (Camp Parkway), Southampton County: Alternating-lane closures eastbound as follows from the Route 58 split to Rawlsdale Road. One lane will remain open at all times: April 11-13 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m.

