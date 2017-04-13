× First Warning Forecast: Chilly start Friday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a big warmup for your Easter weekend and a chance of showers.

As we head overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and lows falling into the 40s. A cold start Friday, but temperatures will warm to the mid and upper 60s. Temperatures will be a bit cooler near the coast and warmer inland due to the easterly winds. Looks like we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day.

A nice warmup on tap for Saturday. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. We’ll start the day with clouds and sunshine. A slight chance for a quick shower. Even warmer for Easter Sunday with highs in the low 80s for many of us.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mixture of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

