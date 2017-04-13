Chesapeake man dies after falling from Ohio resort balcony

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A 25-year-old Chesapeake man died Tuesday after falling from a hotel balcony in Sandusky, Ohio.

Derek VanCleave was visiting the area and staying at Kalahari Resort and Conventions with family when he fell from the third-floor balcony around 10:30 a.m. .

No foul play is suspected.

Kalahari released a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened by this morning’s events. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities for anything they may need. As this incident resulted from a personal and private matter in a guest room, we will not be commenting further. Our thoughts and prayers are those affected.”