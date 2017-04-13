Celebrate Wawa Day with free coffee!

Wawa is celebrating Wawa Day on Thursday, honoring the day Wawa opened their first convenience store in 1964!

It’s also the day Wawa launched the Wawa Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit founded to support the company’s charitable giving and philanthropic activities.

To celebrate Wawa Day, Wawa is offering free coffee ANY SIZE to all customers! More than 2 MILLION cups of coffee will be given away!

Plus, Wawa is hosting an in-store celebration on Thursday at their Hampton location at 301 E. Mercury Boulevard.

During the event, the Wawa Foundation will highlight the incredible athletes of its first quarter 2017 national charity partner, the Special Olympics.

Other highlights of the Hampton celebration will include:

The Wawa Foundation presenting checks to grant recipients in Virginia as well as checks to local charities, including the Federation of Virginia Food Banks and Roc Solid Foundation

Brief remarks by Wawa Foundation board members

Brief remarks by Charity Partners

Unveiling of checks and thermometer showing progress towards the Wawa Foundation’s $50 million goal

Representatives and athletes from the Special Olympics receiving checks and speaking about Wawa Foundation’s impact

A Wawa parade of giving through the ages, where Wawa visually highlights its charitable partners