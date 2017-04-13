× Burglars strike popular Williamsburg-area diner

YORK COUNTY, Va. – From the outside, Shorty’s Diner on Merrimac Trail looks as good as ever, but Monday morning, owner Gil Short says he walked into a mess.

“We got vandalized to the point that it was very extensive and maybe above and beyond,” says Short. “You feel very violated.”

In terms of money Short says the burglars only got away with some spare change, but they also took a laptop and a few other items in addition to destroying all the other computers used by the business.

Short estimates the damage to be around $20,000.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.