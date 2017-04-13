Army veteran severely wounded in rocket attack gets special home in Currituck County

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. – An Army veteran severely injured while fighting in Afghanistan received a specially adapted smart home courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

U.S. Army Sergeant Gregory Hedrick (Ret.) served two deployments in Iraq and then a third in Afghanistan.

On September 20, 2012 Hedrick was on a mission to recover a vehicle that had been hit by an improvised explosive device.

It was during that mission that Hedrick’s vehicle was struck by an armor-piercing rocket propelled grenade.

The attack killed one and left two injured. Hedrick lost his left leg above the knee, most of his left hand and also suffered a traumatic brain injury.

He was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he underwant numerous surgeries and years of physical therapy.

Hedrick also suffers from PTSD as a result of the attack.

His current home is unsuited to his needs, which puts a strain on his family.

That’s where the Gary Sinese Foundation stepped in to help. Through their R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program, the foundation is building specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans across the country.

Hedrick, who grew up in both Camden, New Jersey and Chesapeake, was in 10th grade on September 11th, 2001.

Deeply affected by the terror attacks, he enlisted in the Army two months after his high school graduation.