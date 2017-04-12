× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms moving in

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and a cool down… We will start today with sunshine and temperatures near 60. Clouds will build in through midday as we warm to near 80. Scattered showers will move in and fire up this afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms are possible but severe storms are unlikely. Rain chances will taper off tonight and clouds will near out overnight with lows falling into the mid 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine again tomorrow but it will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the mid 60s, about 15 degrees cooler but near normal. The cooler air will stick around for Friday with partly cloudy skies.

We will see a blend of sun and clouds this weekend as we warm up again. Highs will climb into the low 70s on Saturday and the low 80s on Sunday. An isolated shower is possible this weekend but overall rain chances are limited.

Today: Clouds Building In, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms (30%), Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low-Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 12th

1959 Heavy Rain: 2.26″ Norfolk

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.