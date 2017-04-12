Vehicle struck by gunfire in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, Va. – Police are investigating after a person reported their vehicle was hit by bullets Wednesday.

On April 12 just before 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Hoffler Street and Parkview Drive.

The victim of the incident told police a gold sedan drove by on Parkview Drive. The victim told officers a black male leaned out of the vehicle and fired four gunshots at a gold Mustang, which was stopped on Hoffler Street at the stop sign.

One of the gunshots hit the victim’s vehicle, which was stopped behind the gold Mustang.

The suspect vehicle and target vehicle drove away from the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.